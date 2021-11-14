Krejci, Maledon and Mann Recalled from Oklahoma City Blue

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 14, 2021 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has recalled guards Vít Krejčí, Théo Maledon and Tre Mann from the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

In four games (three starts) with the Blue, Krejčí is averaging 6.5 points, 2.3 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 2.00 steals in 25.3 minutes per game. He has appeared in three games with the Thunder and totaled two points and three rebounds in nine minutes of game action.

Maledon has appeared in two games (both starts) with the Blue, and is averaging 10.5 points, 4.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 34.0 minutes. In nine games with the Thunder this season, he is averaging 2.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 14.2 minutes per game.

Mann has played in three games (all starts) with the Blue and contributed 10.3 points, 3.3 assists and 5.7 rebounds in 21.7 minutes per game. He has appeared in seven games with the Thunder this season and is averaging 6.0 points and 1.6 rebounds in 12.2 minutes per game.