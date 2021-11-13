Krejci, Maledon and Mann Assigned to Oklahoma City Blue

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 13, 2021 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has assigned guards Vít Krejčí, Théo Maledon and Tre Mann to the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Krejčí has appeared in three games with the Thunder and totaled two points and three rebounds in nine minutes of game action. In three games (all starts) with the Blue, he is averaging 7.3 points, 2.7 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 2.00 steals in 24.5 minutes per game.

Maledon has appeared in nine games with the Thunder this season and is averaging 2.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 14.2 minutes per game. In his one start with the Blue, he tallied 10 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes.

Mann has appeared in seven games with the Thunder this season and is averaging 6.0 points and 1.6 rebounds in 12.2 minutes per game. He has played in two games (both starts) with the Blue and contributed 6.5 points, 4.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.00 steals in 16.5 minutes per game.