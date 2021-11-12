Krejci, Maledon and Roby Recalled from Oklahoma City Blue

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 12, 2021 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has recalled guards Vít Krejčí and Théo Maledon and forward Isaiah Roby from the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

In three games (all starts) with the Blue, Krejčí is averaging 7.3 points, 2.7 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 2.00 steals in 24.3 minutes per game. In his three games with the Thunder, he has totaled two points and three rebounds in nine minutes of game action.

Maledon started this afternoon’s Blue game and tallied 10 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes. He has appeared in nine games with the Thunder this season and is averaging 2.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 14.2 minutes per game.

In two games (both starts) with the Blue, Roby has averaged 16.5 points, 12.0 rebounds and 3.00 blocks in 29.0 minutes per game. He has appeared in five games (one start) with the Thunder this season and is averaging 5.2 points and 2.2 rebounds in 10.3 minutes per game, while shooting 45.5 percent from the field.