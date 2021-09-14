Oklahoma City Blue Announces 2021-22 Regular-Season Schedule

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 14, 2021 – The Oklahoma City Blue announced its 2021-22 regular-season schedule today. All home games this season will be played at Paycom Center, starting with a four-game homestand to open the season.

The first 14 games on the Blue schedule are a part of the Showcase Cup, a competition featuring all 29 teams and NBA G League Ignite that will culminate at the NBA G League Winter Showcase with the Showcase Cup Championship Game. Teams are separated into four regional pods where they will play 12 games against one another in NBA G League markets.

The teams with the best winning-percentage in each regional pod, as well as the four teams with the next best win-percentage across the league, will go on to play for the Showcase Cup in a single-elimination tournament at the NBA G League Winter Showcase between Dec. 19-22. The remaining G League teams who do not qualify to compete for the Showcase Cup Championship will each play an additional two games each at the Winter Showcase outside of the tournament format.

Following Showcase Cup, team records will reset and starting Dec. 27th, a traditional 36-game regular season will be played. Playoff participation will solely be based on the records from the 36-game regular season, with the top six teams in each conference with the best winning-percentage earning a spot in the NBA G League Playoffs.

Oklahoma City’s home opener is set for Friday, Nov. 5 versus the Salt Lake City Stars, one of 11 weekend home games in the 2021-22 season. The schedule also features 15 Blue and Thunder games on the same day at Paycom Center. The Blue will host its annual Field Trip Day games at Paycom Center, March 2 vs. the Memphis Hustle and March 10 against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

The complete 2021-22 season schedule can be found here. If fans are interested in Blue season tickets, group experiences or other ticket opportunities, please call 405-208-HOOP (4667) or visit okcblue.com.