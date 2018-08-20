Thunder Adds Bob Beyer to Coaching Staff

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 20, 2018 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has added Bob Beyer to its coaching staff, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Beyer joins Billy Donovan’s staff after spending the past four seasons with the Detroit Pistons, most recently serving as associate head coach for the last two seasons.

Beyer’s coaching career spans more than 30 years at both the NBA and collegiate level. His NBA coaching experience dates back to the 2003-04 season where he first served as an assistant coach with the Toronto Raptors. Beyer later spent 2007-12 on Stan Van Gundy’s Orlando Magic staff, where he helped lead the team to a 259-135 (.657) record and five straight postseason appearances, including a spot in the 2009 NBA Finals.

Prior to joining the NBA ranks, Beyer’s collegiate experience was highlighted by a stint at Texas Tech University under Bob Knight from 2001-03 and as head coach at Siena from 1994-97.

Beyer graduated from Alfred University in 1983 with a bachelor’s degree in history and minors in coaching, writing and secondary education. He earned his master’s degree in curriculum planning and development while later coaching at Albany.