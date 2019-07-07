Thunder Acquires Draft Rights to Darius Bazley

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 6, 2019 – The Oklahoma City Thunder acquired the draft rights to forward Darius Bazley (23rd overall) from the Memphis Grizzlies (via the Utah Jazz) and a 2024 second-round draft pick in exchange for the draft rights to Brandon Clarke (21st overall), it was announced today by Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Bazley (6-9, 205) played in 25 games during the 2017-18 season and averaged 15.4 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.4 steals in 25.6 minutes per game as a senior at Princeton High School.

The Ohio native was named to the West Team for the 2018 McDonald’s All-American team, as well as being selected to the Ohio Division I All-State First Team and All-Ohio First Team by USA Today. Bazley also played for the USA Junior National Select Team in the 2018 Nike Hoop Summit. He spent a portion of the 2018-19 season as an intern with New Balance after signing an endorsement deal with the brand.