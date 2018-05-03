Thunder to Dedicate New Court in Ardmore

Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 3, 2018 – The Oklahoma City Thunder, through a partnership with the Thunder Cares Foundation and Enable Midstream Partners, will dedicate a new outdoor basketball court at Fraley Park in Ardmore on Monday, May 7 at 3:30 p.m. Representatives from Enable Midstream Partners, the Thunder, Ardmore Mayor Martin Dyer, Thunder mascot Rumble, Thunder Drummers and Thunder Girls will take part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony that will also include children from the Ardmore community.

Following the dedication, Thunder Youth Basketball coaches will host a clinic on the new court with children from a local elementary school. The court marks the 19th built or refurbished by the Thunder Cares Foundation since 2009.

"We're so proud to team up with Enable Midstream Partners to bring this Thunder-themed basketball court to the city of Ardmore, said Thunder Vice President of Community Relations Christine Berney. "We hope it provides a fun and inspiring place for the kids in this community to play, and encourages them to stay active and make healthy choices both on and off the court.

Funding for the project is provided through a partnership with the Thunder Cares Foundation and Enable Midstream Partners.

"Enhancing our communities is central to Enable's mission, said David Klaassen, Director of Corporate Communications and Community Relations for Enable Midstream. "We talk often about the value of partnering with others to achieve a greater good, and this joint effort with the Thunder and the city of Ardmore is a prime example of that.

In addition to Thunder-themed activities and entertainers, the Thunder Shop merchandise truck will also be on-site for Monday's dedication.

THUNDER CARES FOUNDATION COURT DEDICATION

In partnership with Enable Midstream

WHO: Christine Berney, Thunder vice president of Community Relations; Ardmore Mayor Martin Dyer and Representatives from Enable Midstream Partners; Thunder entertainers including Rumble the Bison, Thunder Girls, Thunder Drummers and Storm Chasers; and children from the community

WHAT: The Thunder has partnered with Enable Midstream Partners and the City of Ardmore to refurbish a Thunder-themed basketball court at Fraley Park. Monday's court dedication will be followed by a clinic for children hosted by Thunder Youth Basketball.

WHEN: Monday, May 7, at 3:30 p.m.

WHERE:Fraley Park

611 Martin Luther King Dr.

Ardmore, OK 73401

ABOUT THE THUNDER CARES FOUNDATION: The Thunder Cares Foundation serves as the charitable arm of the Oklahoma City Thunder, raising and distributing funds to support the team's community outreach programs. The Foundation has funded the refurbishment or building of 19 basketball courts throughout Oklahoma, including three courts outside Moore schools damaged or destroyed in the May 2013 tornado, as well as learning and activity rooms at the Oklahoma City Boys and Girls Club, the City Rescue Mission, SeeWorth Academy and Positive Tomorrows.