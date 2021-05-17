Thunder Announces Renewal and Expansion of Partnership with Anheuser-Busch

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 17, 2021 - The Oklahoma City Thunder today announced a renewal and expansion of the team’s long-standing partnership with Anheuser-Busch. A partner of the Thunder since 2008, Anheuser-Busch will provide additional ways for fans to be part of the team in the arena and in the community.

“Anheuser-Busch has been a proud partner of the Thunder since day one,” said Will Syring, vice president of Corporate Partnerships for the Thunder. “This meaningful renewal is a shared commitment to delivering Thunder fans a premium experience both in the arena and throughout Oklahoma.”

Starting in the 2021-22 season, the new Michelob ULTRA Club will open in the current Brewhouse location at Chesapeake Energy Arena with new design elements to provide fans an exciting, walk-up dining and bar experience as the Thunder welcomes fans back to the arena. Additionally, Michelob ULTRA will continue to sponsor the Thunder Bar Network, which provides an official guide of bars and restaurants in Oklahoma for Thunder fans to raise a glass together and cheer on the team for every home and away game.

The Thunder and Anheuser-Busch will also continue to support Folds of Honor in Oklahoma, which is a 501(3c) nonprofit that aims to provide educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service-members. Based in Oklahoma, the team has honored Folds of Honor scholarship recipients through in-game presentations and online recognition.

Earlier this season, the team launched the Michelob ULTRA Courtside Experience, which has allowed fans to watch players run out from the tunnel to the court prior to tipoff throughout April and May. The activation is a follow-up to the virtual fan experience provided to fans throughout the NBA bubble in Orlando during the 2019-20 season.