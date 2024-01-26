Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Named 2024 NBA All-Star Starter

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 25, 2024 – Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been named a 2024 NBA All-Star starter, it was announced today by the NBA.

This is Gilgeous-Alexander’s first time as a starter and second consecutive season to be named an All-Star.

He has appeared in 43 games (all starts) this season and averaged 31.1 points (4th in NBA), 6.4 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 2.28 steals (1st in NBA) in 34.3 minutes per game, leading the Thunder to a 31-13 record, tied for best record in the Western Conference. He leads the league with 349 free throws made and is shooting 89.0% from the free throw line.

Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 30-plus points in 32 games this season, most in the NBA and is shooting 54.6% from the field, best among guards. He is on pace to become only the third player in NBA history to average at least 30-plus points and two-plus steals while shooting 50% or better from the field (Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan).

From 12/6 to 12/29, Gilgeous-Alexander had an 11-game streak of at least 25 points and two steals, longest in the NBA this season, becoming the third player in NBA history to have a streak of 10 or more games with those numbers.

He is the fourth different Thunder player to be named an NBA All-Star starter, tied for second most by any team since 2008-09.