Thunder's 11th Season Tips off Sunday

Oklahoma City, Friday, Oct. 19, 2017 – The Oklahoma City Thunder will enter its 11th season on Sunday with a night to remember and something for every fan. The game against the Sacramento Kings will get underway at 6 p.m. Doors to Chesapeake Energy Arena will open at 4:30.

GIVEAWAYS: To tip off the team’s 11th season, all fans in attendance will receive a 2017-18 schedule magnet, courtesy of Sprite, when entering Chesapeake Arena. Love’s Loud City ticketholders will receive a pair of Love’s Loud City socks when they enter the arena.

ENTERTAINMENT: At halftime, King BMX will put on a high-intensity, gravity-defying performance at center court with one-of-a-kind ramps and stunts to leave Thunder fans speechless. Marking their 10th appearance at Chesapeake Arena for the Thunder, King BMX will also put on a pregame show in Thunder Alley at 4 p.m. Oklahoma native Amy Jack will be performing the national anthem prior to tipoff. The country artist is a multi-talented singer, songwriter and producer, whose music is played on country stations across the United States. Members of the Guymon Fire Department will present the colors for the national anthem.

THUNDER ALLEY: Starting at 3 p.m., fans are invited to Thunder Alley, the team’s family-friendly pregame festival on Reno Avenue. King BMX will put on a pregame performance at starting at 4 p.m. Interactive elements will include a rock-climbing wall, inflatable games and the OG&E ThunderBolt. The Thunder merchandise trailer will also be on-site for fans to purchase team gear. Drinks will be available at the Budweiser beer garden and there will be an aerosol artist performing at the graffiti wall. Regardless of whether they have a ticket, all fans are welcome to enjoy Thunder Alley, which will close at tipoff.

THUNDER SHOP: The Thunder Shop has been stocked with brand new gear for the new Thunder season and will also have Thunder Shop exclusives available to purchase for the first time. Concourse doors inside the arena to the team store will open at 4:30.

TICKETS: Fans can browse all available tickets through a link at okcthunder.com/tickets. All tickets sold through the Thunder website, both from the team and from other fans, are authentic and guarantee admission into Chesapeake Energy Arena for the game.

TUNE IN: Thursday’s game will be televised on FOX Sports Oklahoma. Throughout Oklahoma and across the region, the live game broadcast will be carried on the Thunder Radio Network.