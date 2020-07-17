Recapturing the Offensive Groove

BACK IN SEPTEMBER OF 2019, nine months ago when the current season began, the makeup of the Thunder’s roster was almost entirely different than it was just a matter of weeks before that.



A pair of trades involving superstars Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Chris Paul, along with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari and a load of draft picks that would require its own team bus brought Thunder Head Coach Billy Donovan to a new paradigm. Without singular playmakers who can manufacture a shot out of nothing at any time, how would the Thunder’s offense operate?



Donovan’s answer came in two forms – separate, but related. The key to both was to maximize the number of players doing actual playmaking. The first was to run some of the offense through big men like Steven Adams and Nerlens Noel, deft passers from the high post, while shifty guards and wings back cut and curled off of one another in what are called split actions.

“We really moved the basketball. We played unselfishly,” Donovan said. “I liked the fact that we had multiple playmakers.”



“Coach is letting us play freely,” said veteran forward Mike Muscala. “Our sets are good, quick actions that allow us to make reads off of what the defense is doing.”



The trades made the Thunder chock full of starter talent at the point guard position, and in other NBA environments, that could have spelled discord, with traditional thinking causing one player to be squeezed out. Instead, with some ingenuity and grit, Paul, Gilgeous-Alexander and Dennis Schröder have played 401 minutes together, mostly during the last five minutes of the second quarter and of the game.



Despite what it gives up in size, that trio has generated the 2nd-highest offensive rating and the second-best net rating out of any three-man group in the entire NBA, scoring 127.1 points per 100 possessions and outscoring opponents by 28.6 points per 100 possessions.



“The uniqueness of having three guards out there at one time or two or three out there pretty much the entire game has given us a lot of creativity,” Donovan noted.

There wasn’t immediate chemistry for the Thunder offensively to start the year as Donovan implemented those new offensive strategies, but as the year went on, OKC started to hum. The Thunder went 34-13 since Thanksgiving, with a league-average overall offensive rating, but with by far the number one clutch offensive rating in the NBA.



During the re-start in Orlando, Donovan’s aim is to help his guys build back that instinctual, artistic creativity on the floor that led to a 30-13 record when games were within five points inside the final five minutes, both the most wins and best clutch record in the league.



“These guys have that familiarity, but we've got to kind of recapture that again,” Donovan said.

While the offense is intended to be free-flowing and unpredictable, there’s still an overarching meta-strategy from Donovan’s approach. Each offensive possession isn’t pre-ordained but there are a few key types of scoring opportunities the Thunder will be hunting on each possession.



“Everybody would like to have three things - they'd like to get a lot of free throws, like to get a lot of threes and a lot of layups,” Donovan stated. “Inevitably, you have to take what the defense gives you.”



Opposing defenses are trying to take those exact things away, as Donovan hinted, so the area of the floor the Thunder has optimized perhaps more than any team this year is the mid-range jump shot. The Thunder ranks fifth in overall field goal percentage (47.3 percent) thanks in part to shooting 47.6 percent on two-point jump shots, the highest figure in the league. By leveraging opposing defenses that are trying to prevent layups and three-pointers, the Thunder has optimized one thing NBA players love the most: open, uncontested shots.



“I'm not opposed to taking more three-point shots provided they're good threes within the framework what we're trying to do, but I don't think I would just go into a game we need to take more threes,” Donovan explained. “If teams are pressing up and the threes aren't there, there may be other things that are open.”



The Thunder’s willingness to attack the close outs at the three-point line and attack the middle of the floor has allowed the team to make a living at the free throw line, one of Donovan’s aforementioned main goals. His squad has racked up 24.8 free throw attempts per game, fifth-most in the NBA, while shooting 79.7 percent from the stripe.



“(Getting to the free throw line) is one of the things that we focus on,” said Gilgeous-Alexander. “We have so many guys that can put pressure on the rim and are good at drawing fouls that it just works in our favor.”

The Thunder doesn’t get free throws by barreling down the lane or tossing the ball into Adams on the block every time. Instead, it’s done by making the defense chase them all over the floor. Screening actions bring two players to the ball or create an opening for a drive for one of the Thunder’s crafty guards. Off the ball, players sprint with quick feet and decisive movements.



“You have to just constantly move. You have to accumulate these steps,” Adams explained. “If you beat them one step, try to keep that advantage. You may not have anything but then once you swing it and get another close out, and then you might get a step and a half.”



“We’ve got to play fast. We’ve got to get down the floor and get the ball ahead of the defense,” Donovan said. “When we do that and the ball finds the open man, I think that's when we play our best.”



When the Thunder generates that type of body and ball movement, it has been able to create miniature three-on-twos or two-on-ones inside the half-court. Whether it’s a pick and roll in the middle of the floor or a player attacking the baseline and forcing a help-side defender over to defend the rim, the Thunder can manufacture clear passing angles.



“Coach (Donovan) always reminds us to make the simple play and make it for each other,” said Gilgeous-Alexander. “When we do that, our three-headed point guard lineup, we're special.”



“The strength of this team is moving the ball,” noted forward Danilo Gallinari, who has shot over 40 percent from three this year thanks to all those passes from his teammates, “not by the isos that we get.”

The beauty of that type of offense is that everyone has gotten in on the action for the Thunder this season. OKC has had six games this year with seven players scoring in double figures, including one win, at home over San Antonio, with a team-best eight players in double figures. For the season, the Thunder has three players averaging 19+ points per game (Gilgeous-Alexander, Schröder and Gallinari), with Paul chipping in 17.7 points and Adams adding 10.9 points per game.



From the bench, a variety of players have had moments to shine, leaving defenses perplexed as to who just might go off on a given night. Down in Orlando as the season re-starts, the Thunder will be tapping into each guys’ offensive strengths and ensuring that all 17 team members are ready to contribute. In a situation where chaos may reign, relying on a comprehensive team system rather than individual brilliance will be a winning strategy.



“That’s the thing about our team. It’s not just one guy, and it’s fun seeing guys to get off like that,” said Paul. “That’s what’s fun about this team and why we do have the ability to be a lot better than what other people think.”