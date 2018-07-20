Thunder Acquires Rodney Purvis

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 20, 2018 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has acquired guard Rodney Purvis from the Orlando Magic in exchange for center Dakari Johnson and cash considerations, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Purvis (6-4, 205) played in 16 games (two starts) last season and averaged 6.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 18.1 minutes per game.

Johnson, originally selected by Oklahoma City with the 48th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, appeared in 31 games (six starts) during the 2017-18 campaign, averaging 1.8 points and 1.1 rebounds in 5.2 minutes per contest.

# # #