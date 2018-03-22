Thunder Announces Preseason Game in Tulsa

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 22, 2018 – The Oklahoma City Thunder will return to Tulsa, Okla. during the 2018 preseason, the team announced today. The Thunder is set to host the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, Oct. 7, at 2 p.m. inside the BOK Center.

This matchup will mark the Thunder’s 10th preseason game at the BOK Center and the first time Oklahoma City and Atlanta face off there.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, April 18, at 10 a.m. on bokcenter.com , starting at $16 per ticket. Fans interested in receiving more ticket information can sign up on the BOK Center website.