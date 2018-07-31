Thunder Announces 2018 Preseason Schedule

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 31, 2018 – The Oklahoma City Thunder announced its complete 2018 preseason schedule today. Oklahoma City will play four preseason games, including two at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

The Thunder’s preseason will tipoff on Oct. 3 versus the Detroit Pistons at Chesapeake Energy Arena. The team will then head north to face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 5 before returning to Oklahoma to face the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 7 for a matinee game in Tulsa at the BOK Center. Oklahoma City’s preseason wraps up on Oct. 9 versus the Milwaukee Bucks at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

The Sunday afternoon matchup against the Hawks will mark the Thunder’s 10th preseason game at the BOK Center and the first time Oklahoma City and Atlanta face off in Tulsa.

All preseason games can be heard on the Thunder Radio Network, led by flagship WWLS-The Sports Animal (98.1 FM) in Oklahoma City. The Oct. 7 game versus Atlanta will be televised on FOX Sports Oklahoma, while the other three games will be streamed live on the Thunder App and okcthunder.com.

Tickets for the game in Tulsa are now available and can be purchased through the BOK Center website, www.bokcenter.com. Additionally, tickets for both preseason games at Chesapeake Energy Arena will go on sale on Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. via the team’s website, okcthunder.com.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER 2018 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Bootstrap Example