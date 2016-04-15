“No Greater Feeling” Than Playoff Basketball

One year ago, Thunder fans were closing the book on the 2014-15 season. There was no postseason basketball in Oklahoma City for the first time since 2009. A year later, with an even deeper appreciation for the opportunity that NBA Playoff basketball provides, the Thunder, its fans and its city are ready to take on the challenge.

“This time last year everybody was going home and I was by myself in here with a cast on,” forward Kevin Durant recalled on Thursday. “Fast forward a year and to be in this position to win a championship, there’s no greater feeling. I’m just grateful that I get to play at the highest stage of basketball in the playoffs against the best players in the world in the best league in the world.”

On Saturday night the Thunder will host the Dallas Mavericks for Game One of Round One of the Western Conference Playoffs. While postseason play is a different animal, there is an understanding that just because the team has transitioned from the regular season to the next chapter, the type of steady improvement that occurred during the previous 82 games is still possible. Head Coach Billy Donovan believes that his team can continue growing, and isn’t a finished product.

“Even though the regular season has come to an end, it doesn’t mean we can’t get better and improve upon things,” Donovan said. “This is just a continuation now of what we’re trying to do.”

Everything that has been crucial for the Thunder all season – limiting turnovers, transition defense, getting out to three-point shooters and preventing opponents from getting second chances – will all be vital to success. The difference is, as Steven Adams experienced as a rookie two seasons ago, all of those aspects of the game become magnified. The ability to stay laser sharp on every movement, every read and every hustle play is demanding, but the Thunder’s core has experienced those moments before.

“You have to use any psychological tool that you have to maintain focus throughout the whole game,” Adams explained. “It’s just a lot more intense. The game, as defined as it is already, and detailed, it goes to another level. You know every single thing about the opponent. That’s why there’s intensity and every single possession counts.”

On defense, the Thunder’s communication will have to be precise and well-timed, with an understanding of exactly how they’re going to cover each type of offensive action that its opponents present. Being on the same page and avoiding those gray areas of uncertainty are the difference between a basket and a stop.

On offense, any slip-ups can determine whether a possession ends in a turnover or a wide open layup. The execution, the precision and the discipline to space the floor and run offensive sets becomes paramount in the playoffs when at times the game can slow down and become more half-court oriented.

“When we get in those moments we have to always be cognizant that every little part of the possession counts,” veteran forward Nick Collison said. “The set-ups, the screens, the timing and getting guys the ball in good spots where they’re not facing three or four guys loading up on them.”

Still, the Thunder wants to play to its identity and utilize the weapons that make it unique. In the NBA, it’s those differences in a team’s makeup that make them elite. The core of the strategy is that Donovan and his staff want to utilize the team’s athleticism, size and speed to get stops, get out into the open floor and generate high percentage baskets. The Thunder’s versatility, flexibility and depth are all massive assets to the team’s ability to game plan and deal with opponents’ strengths.

“We feel great,” Westbrook said. “Guys are confident, we’re feeling good about our game and feeling good about where we are as a team.”