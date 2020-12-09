Thunder Signs Aleksej Pokuševski

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 9, 2020 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed forward Aleksej Pokuševski, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Pokuševski (7-0, 195) averaged 10.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.3 steals in 22.6 minutes in 11 games with Olympiacos B in the Greek Second Division, HEBA A2 during the 2019-20 season as the team went 17-4 and earned a second-place finish in A2. At the 2019 U18 European Championships, the Serbian native averaged 10.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.7 steals and led with event with 4.0 blocks per game.

Originally selected with the 17th overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft, Pokuševski’s draft rights were acquired from Minnesota via a three-team trade on Nov. 20.