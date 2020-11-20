Thunder Acquires Vincent Poirier

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 19, 2020 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has acquired center Vincent Poirier and cash considerations from Boston in exchange for a protected 2021 second-round draft pick, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Poirier (7-0, 235) appeared in 22 games during his rookie season with Boston, registering averages of 1.9 points and 2.0 rebounds in 5.9 minutes per contest, shooting 47.2 percent from the floor and 85.7 percent from the free throw line. The French native also saw action in four games on assignment with the Maine Red Claws of the NBA G League, averaging 16.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and a team-leading 3.00 blocks in 26.5 minutes per game, shooting 62.2 percent from the field and 90.0 percent from the charity stripe.