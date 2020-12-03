A Player Development Focus and the Opportunity Ahead

The conditions surrounding the start of the 2020-21 season have resulted in unconventional training camps throughout the league, but as the Thunder embarks on its 13th season the team’s relentless commitment to cutting through these challenges on the path of development is unwavering.



“You can't press fast forward on this stuff, so we're just going to be diligent and do the best we can, follow our process and not allow anything external or that's outside of our control impact how we approach this,” said Thunder Head Coach Mark Daigneault. “That's kind of been an organizational mindset up until this point and we're following through with that now that we have players in town.”



This season in Oklahoma City there is an incredible opportunity for young players to invest in the development process. Veteran center Mike Muscala recalled his own entry into the NBA and recognized that opportunities like this are incredibly valuable.

In his own case as a rookie back in the 2013-14 season, Muscala joined an already solidified and established Atlanta Hawks team. He was scratching and clawing just to see spot rotation minutes. His first two years combined he played 60 games and averaged just under 12 minutes per contest while taking less than four shots per game. This year’s Thunder team will provide youngsters much more space to explore, falter and flourish, and that emphasis on a holistic approach to development is something Muscala appreciates.



“Experience is the biggest teacher,” Muscala said. “When you mix in good player development, good work with film, good skill work, work with the strength coaches, and then you add in that experience on top of it, in-game experience, if you're getting the right recovery in, making sure you're taking care of your body, that’s a perfect combination for developing players. It'll be a great opportunity for a lot of guys this year.”

An opportunity to get better every day



All those opportunities will mean plenty of chances to shine and make game-changing plays. It also means being thrust into positions to slip up, make mistakes and go back to the white board to figure things out.



“Every single player needs to take the hard days and turn them into the toughness and resiliency and take the days that go well and make sure we root our feet back on the ground and get back to work,” Daigneault said.



Being able to recognize the necessary work ahead through film study, accepting what makes them unique and embracing what makes them worthy of admiration are all crucial mental aspects of the Thunder’s player development process.



With that in mind, players can get to work on the floor with coaches, support staff, and the amenities the Thunder ION has to offer. The Thunder’s training center was built purposefully to support the type of focused incubation of talent that the organization is championing. The repetitive generation of incremental gains can only be made through sweat equity.



“You use that experience and what you learn from it to channel back into the work and to prepare, and then you have another experience, and you repeat that cycle,” said Daigneault. “When players are involved in all parts of that cycle, the faster that feedback loop is the more they improve. For me and our coaching staff it's about evaluating each player's ability to understand all the parts of that feedback loop and help them speed it up in every way that we can.”



Younger and older Thunder players recognize the value of the opportunity that is laid out as preseason games begin next week and the regular season commences two weeks after that. Given the conditions of the on-going pandemic, this will be a different season for the Thunder and its fans, but one that is rewarding because as the games go by, players will be making incremental strides towards achieving their potential.



“With the focus on player development this year that's going to go on with the young guys and how the roster is and the season, I love that method,” Muscala said. “Working on your game each day to see what worked, what didn't, being in great shape and playing good team basketball. Then, you can live with the results. The way things have shaped up so far and how I envision them going forward, I'm really excited for this year.”