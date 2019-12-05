Justin Patton Assigned to Oklahoma City Blue

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 5, 2019 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has assigned center Justin Patton to the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

In eight games (all starts) with the Blue, Patton is averaging 10.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.00 blocks and 1.13 steals in 26.2 minutes per contest, shooting 58.7 percent from the floor.

The Creighton product has appeared in two games for the Thunder this season, scoring two points and grabbing two rebounds in just nine minutes of action.