Justin Patton Assigned to Oklahoma City Blue

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 29, 2019 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has assigned center Justin Patton to the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

In six games (all starts) with the Blue, Patton is averaging 9.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.33 blocks and 1.17 steals in 25.4 minutes per contest, shooting 59.1 percent from the field.

He has appeared in three games for the Thunder this season and averaged 1.0 point and 1.0 rebound in 4.7 minutes per game.

