Thunder Exercises Options on Bazley, Jerome and Pokuševski

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 25, 2021 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has exercised contract options for the 2022-23 season for forwards Darius Bazley and Aleksej Pokuševski and guard Ty Jerome, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Bazley has appeared in 119 career games (67 starts) with Oklahoma City and averaged 9.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 24.6 minutes per game. Last season, the Ohio native was fourth on the team in scoring (13.7 points) and second in rebounding (7.2 rebounds) while shooting 39.6 percent from the floor.

Jerome has seen action in 65 games (one start) with the Thunder and the Suns and averaged 7.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists, while shooting 38.3 percent from beyond the arc in 17.4 minutes per game. In his 33 games with the Thunder last season, he averaged career highs in points (10.7), assists (3.6) and field goal percentage (44.6).

In 48 games (28 starts) with Oklahoma City, Pokuševski holds averages of 7.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 23.5 minutes per game. After his assignment to the G League last season, the Serbian native increased his scoring average (11.1 points), rebounds (5.4) and assists (2.7).