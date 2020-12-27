Thunder Exercises Options on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Darius Bazley and Ty Jerome

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 27, 2020 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has exercised its fourth-year contract option on guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and its third-year contract options on forward Darius Bazley and guard Ty Jerome, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Gilgeous-Alexander has appeared in 153 career NBA games (144 starts), averaging 14.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.14 steals in 30.3 minutes per game, shooting 47.2 percent from the floor, 35.1 percent from three-point range and 80.2 percent from the charity stripe. During the 2019-20 campaign, he appeared in 70 games (all starts) and averaged a team-leading 19.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.13 steals in 34.7 minutes, shooting 47.1 percent from the field. The Toronto native has represented his team during All-Star weekend in each of his two NBA seasons, playing for Team World in both the 2019 and 2020 Rising Stars Challenges.

Bazley appeared in 61 games (nine starts) as a rookie last season and averaged 5.6 points and 4.0 rebounds (11th among rookies) in 18.5 minutes per contest, shooting 39.4 percent from the floor and 34.8 percent from long range. During the 2020 playoffs, he averaged 6.6 points on 50.0 percent three-point shooting (11-22) to go along with 6.7 rebounds per game.

Jerome appeared in 31 games during the 2019-20 season with Phoenix, averaging 3.3 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 10.6 minutes per contest. The 2019 NCAA Champion was acquired by the Thunder on Nov. 16.