Thunder to Host Second O'City 3v3 Tournament

Oklahoma City, Tuesday, May 21, 2019 – The Oklahoma City Thunder today opened registration for the second O’City: Battle of the Courts 3v3 tournament, which will be held August 16-17 at Chesapeake Energy Arena. The tournament is open to young athletes ages 9-14 and will also include a character-building curriculum.

O’City Tournaments was created last year to provide opportunities for core and casual athletes to compete in an atmosphere that inspires play, celebrates the game of basketball and provides a unique environment for fans and participants. Last year’s tournaments hosted over 30 teams with 130 athletes from 25 different cities across Oklahoma.

The Battle of the Courts tournament will offer a double-elimination competition with four separate divisions for boys and girls ages 9-11 and 12-14. All games will take place on the main floor of Chesapeake Energy Arena across a series of six half-court stages on the official Oklahoma City Thunder, Oklahoma City Blue and Oklahoma City courts. Teams that register before July 31 will receive early-bird pricing of $150, which includes two guaranteed games, shirts for each player and ELEVATE character building. After July 31, team entry will be $190 and still include two guaranteed games, shirts for each player and ELEVATE character building.

ELEVATE teaches athletes that elevating life skills along with basketball skills, teaches them to become the best version of themselves and in turn elevates others. The curriculum also discusses the pillars of H.E.A.R.T. – Hard work, Encouragement, Attitude, Respect and Teamwork.

Each team will receive six ticket vouchers good for a 2019 November home game for the Oklahoma City Blue, along with chance to purchase additional discounted tickets for family and friends to attend their preferred game. For registration and more information, visit okcthunder.com/ocity.

