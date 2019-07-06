Thunder Signs Nerlens Noel

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 6, 2019 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed forward/center Nerlens Noel, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Noel appeared in 77 games (two starts) with the Thunder last season where he averaged 4.9 points on 58.7 percent field goal shooting to go along with 4.2 rebounds and 1.25 blocks in 13.7 minutes. During the 2018-19 season, Noel ranked second in the NBA in defensive rating among centers.

The University of Kentucky product has appeared in 300 career games and owns averages of 8.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.36 blocks and 1.37 steals in 22.8 minutes.

Noel was originally selected sixth overall in the 2013 NBA Draft and was later named to the All-Rookie First Team.

###