Training Camp Day 1: No Skipped Steps

Training camp has officially commenced for the 2020-21 NBA season and for the first time, players around the league will report to their practice facilities and begin workouts with their respective teams. Per the NBA, the first week of training camp for all teams will include only individual workouts with one player and one coach at a basket similar to what the Thunder experienced back in August before leaving for Orlando.



Despite the unique circumstances of the current training camp period, Thunder Head Coach Mark Daigneault set the tone from the very outset that there will be no cut corners in this early process of training camp when it comes to developing players, learning strengths and weaknesses and establishing relationships. For Daigneault, the uncertain environment isn’t cause for sacrificing quality of work.



“You can't press fast forward on some of this stuff. We're just going to be diligent, do the best we can, follow our process and not allow anything external or that's outside of our control impact how we approach this,” said Daigneault. “That's been an organizational mindset up until this point and we're following through with that now that we have players in town.”

One of the first players to return to the familiar setting of the Thunder practice facility was sophomore Darius Bazley. After demonstrating his ability to absorb coaching and take charge of his development during the 2019-20 season, the second year forward explained the mentality that he and his fellow returning teammates have as they approach this year’s training camp.



“I think we all understand that this is a great opportunity to grow, to keep learning and to just keep that learning curve going,” said Bazley. “I think it's a good opportunity to do that.”

The next two weeks will serve as a critical time for Thunder players to acclimate whether to their new team, new coach, new city or in some cases a new country altogether. For the first-year players on the team, this training camp period will also serve as the valuable immersive experience they would have received during Summer League or open gyms during the offseason where they would typically learn terminology and acclimate to the Thunder and NBA level of competition.



Even then, such extenuating circumstances won’t affect how the Thunder and Coach Daigneault approach the onboarding process for each new player. There won’t be any premature assumptions or judgments of new players such as the Thunder’s first-round draft pick Aleksej Pokeševski because of the truncated preseason. They will go through the same process as years before, getting to learn about the organization and its traditions all while the coaching staff learns more about each player and their optimal path for growth.



“At the end of the day, the unfolding of a player's career is something that happens naturally. You gain more information with every touch point. You gain more information every day. Obviously, everyone in the NBA has been deprived of that information with the rookie class and so we're not going to make assumptions, we're not going to make predictions and we're not going to jump the gun on drawing conclusions on these guys,” said Daigneault.



“We're just going to take it as it comes, learn as much as we can with every experience and whether those experiences start in July in summer league in a normal year or whether they start now, that's how we choose to approach a new player.”



The Thunder has 12 days before tipping off its preseason slate of games beginning in San Antonio on Dec 12. For the next and final two preseason games, the Thunder will host the Chicago Bulls in Chesapeake Energy Arena on Dec. 16 and 18.