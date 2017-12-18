Ringing in The New Year With The Thunder

Oklahoma City, Monday, Dec. 18, 2017 – The Oklahoma City Thunder will continue its holiday tradition of a New Year’s Eve game, this year joining with MidFirst Bank to add LED wristbands for everyone in attendance.

The wristbands will be programmed to activate in the arena throughout the game with music and lighting cues. The festive light display will add to the special game atmosphere as the Thunder rings in the new year, giving fans another way to be part of the Thunder experience. After the game, fans who wear their wristbands at the Opening Night Grand Finale in Bicentennial Park will see them light up again during the Finale Countdown, starting at 11:30 p.m. At that time, the wristbands will activate along with the live music, lighting and fireworks.

Tipping off New Year’s Eve festivities, Thunder Drummers will be at the annual Arts Council Oklahoma City Finale 5K, which will begin at 3 p.m. at Bicentennial Park. There will be live music and food trucks at various locations downtown starting at 7 p.m. leading up to the Opening Night Grand Finale.

The Dec. 31 game against the Dallas Mavericks, the 10th home New Year’s Eve game for the Thunder, will tip off at 6 p.m. at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Fans can get into the game by browsing all available tickets, including verified seats sold by other fans that guarantee access into the arena, at okcthunder.com/buytickets. Fans can also enter to win one of 50 pairs of tickets by filling out a Zaxby’s Thunder Rewards Zone entry form at okcthunder.com/rewardszone.

With several other events downtown that evening, fans are strongly encouraged to arrive early for the game. Doors to the arena open at 4:30 p.m. Opening Night wristbands for scheduled live music and events are available at www.artscouncilokc.com.

###