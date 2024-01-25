Thunder Tips Off Black History Month with HBCU Night

OKLAHOMA CITY, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024 – The Oklahoma City Thunder will tip off its celebration of Black History Month by showcasing Langston University, Oklahoma’s only historically Black college/university (HBCU) and the HBCU culture during its Feb. 2 game against the Charlotte Hornets at Paycom Center.

The HBCU culture will be on full display for pregame, in-game, and postgame activities. The Langston University marching band will perform the national anthem, and “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Often referred to as the Black national anthem, the singing of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” is a long-standing tradition within Black American social, political, and spiritual events today. The band will also treat fans to a musical and marching halftime show.

Other HBCU Night elements include HBCU facts displayed throughout the arena, a Black History Month themed chalk wall in section 312, a pennant display representing HBCUs in the four-state region, and a special step show performance by Langston students. Stepping is a cultural art form of spoken word and dance choreography widely performed by historically Black fraternities and sororities. Langston alum and guest DJ Keilo will spin tunes on the Blue Carpet as fans enter the arena and during a post-game party in the southwest entrance at Paycom Center.

During other February home games, Black History facts will remain on display throughout the arena and at the Feb. 23 game, the Thunder will announce the winners of its annual Black Heritage Creative Contest, sponsored by Sprite.

In addition to game nights, the Thunder will also celebrate the month with player appearances, the Rolling Thunder Book Bus presented by American Fidelity and is partnering with the Bigger Than Food Foundation to present OKC Black Restaurant Bingo. A well-known February favorite, Black Restaurant Bingo features a downloadable bingo card with Black-owned restaurants as the squares. Once a patron has visited enough restaurants to earn a “bingo,” they can exchange their bingo card and receive two tickets to a Thunder game and are eligible for other prizes.