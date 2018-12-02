Thunder Assigns Nader

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 2, 2018 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has assigned forward Abdel Nader to the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

In nine games with the Thunder, Nader is averaging 1.3 points in 3.4 minutes per game. He has appeared in two games (all starts) with the Blue and is averaging 21.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.00 steal in 27.6 minutes per contest.

He is expected to be in uniform this afternoon when the Blue takes on the Agua Caliente Clippers at 2 p.m. at the Cox Convention Center.