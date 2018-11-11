Abdel Nader Assigned to Oklahoma City Blue

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 11, 2018 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has assigned forward Abdel Nader to the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Nader has logged nine minutes of action in five games this season for the Thunder. On Friday night, he contributed 20 points, three rebounds and three assists in the Blue’s 103-99 victory over the South Bay Lakers.

He is expected to be in uniform this afternoon when the Blue takes on the Texas Legends at 2 p.m. at the Cox Convention Center.

