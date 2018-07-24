Thunder Acquires Abdel Nader

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 23, 2018 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has acquired forward Abdel Nader and cash considerations from the Boston Celtics in exchange for guard Rodney Purvis, it was announced today by Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Nader (6-6, 220) appeared in 48 games (one start) for Boston and averaged 3.0 points and 1.5 rebounds in 10.9 minutes per game. Drafted 58th overall by the Celtics in the 2016 NBA draft, the Iowa State product was named the 2016-17 NBA G League Rookie of the Year, after playing in 40 games (all starts) with the Maine Red Claws and averaging 21.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 33.5 minutes per game.

Purvis, acquired last week by Oklahoma City, played in 16 games (two starts) last season with the Orlando Magic and averaged 6.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 18.1 minutes per game.