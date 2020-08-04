Mike Muscala Medical Update

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 4, 2020 – The Oklahoma City Thunder announced today that forward/center Mike Muscala sustained a concussion during yesterday’s game against the Denver Nuggets and he has been placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol.

Per the NBA’s Concussion Policy, Muscala will now begin the NBA-mandated Return-to-Participation Protocol. This process includes a series of steps designed to ensure an athlete exhibits symptom-free behavior before resuming basketball activities. There is no predetermined timetable to complete the protocol, as each injury and player is different and recovery time can vary in each case.

In 43 games this season, Muscala is averaging 4.5 points and 2.2 rebounds in 11.5 minutes per contest.