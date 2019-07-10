Thunder Signs Mike Muscala

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 10, 2019 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed forward/center Mike Muscala, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Muscala (6-11, 240) split last season between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Lakers, appearing in 64 games (10 starts) and averaging 7.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 20.4 minutes per game. A career 36.5 percent three-point shooter, the Bucknell product shot a career-high 41.8 percent from beyond the arc during the 2016-17 season, which ranked seventh among all forward/centers.

A six-year NBA veteran, Muscala has appeared in 307 career games (28 starts) and holds career averages of 5.7 points and 3.3 rebounds in 15.9 minutes per game. He was selected 44th overall in the 2013 NBA draft and spent five seasons with the Hawks.