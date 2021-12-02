Gilgeous-Alexander Medical Update

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 2, 2021 – The Oklahoma City Thunder announced today that guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sustained a concussion following two common fouls late in the fourth quarter (1:29 and 1:13 marks) of yesterday’s game against the Houston Rockets and he has been placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol.

Per the NBA’s Concussion Policy, Gilgeous-Alexander will now begin the NBA-mandated Return-to-Participation Protocol. This process includes a series of steps designed to ensure an athlete exhibits symptom-free behavior before resuming basketball activities. There is no predetermined timetable to complete the protocol, as each injury and player is different and recovery time can vary in each case.