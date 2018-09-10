Thunder Announces Media Day and Training Camp

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 10, 2018 – The Oklahoma City Thunder will hold its annual media day on Monday, Sept. 24 at Chesapeake Energy Arena, the team announced today.

All Thunder players and Head Coach Billy Donovan will be available for interviews and photo availability from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. If media members have any special requests for photography or interview needs on media day, please contact Matt Tumbleson at mtumbleson@okcthunder.com .

Please RSVP to John Read at jread@okcthunder.com by Thursday, Sept. 20 if you plan on attending.

Parking is available in the Courtyard by Marriott Oklahoma City Downtown hotel garage (on the second level or higher), located east of the arena off E.K. Gaylord Blvd. All media should enter the arena through the employee/media entrance.