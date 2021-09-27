2021 Media Day Takeaways

Darius Bazley looked to his left, scanned up into the 300 level and then across to the 100 level inside Paycom Center. He beamed from cheek to cheek at a memory from his rookie year of a packed Thunder crowd and the deafening din the fans in Oklahoma City create.



The reminder that those fans will be back in the building this year brought a smile to Bazley’s face as he and his Thunder teammates bounced from station at 2021 Media Day – relishing the opportunity to take photos, get footage for the Thunder’s vibrant in-arena experience, answer questions and join the Thunder Basketball Universe podcast’s live episode out on the arena floor. As the players came through, they shared their insights on what they’ve experienced so far with the Thunder and what they’re looking forward to this upcoming season, with a few clear themes shining through.

Fans in the Arena

As excited as Thunder fans are to be back in the stands for the upcoming season, Thunder players are just as eager to hear the roar of their home crowd once again. For the entirety of the 2020-21 season, the Thunder became veterans in creating their own energy both inside of their home arena and on the road.



For the members of the roster who have experienced the raucous energy inside of Paycom Center before, the idea of playing a game with the support of Loud City behind them only adds to the already mounting excitement for the upcoming season. Even the team’s newcomers who haven’t yet experienced the rocking environment of a Thunder game night are just as hungry to see it for themselves.

Normalcy

The energy from the players, coaches and staff is part of a crescendo that will continue to bubble inside the Thunder walls as the team works in practice and looks forward to the first opportunities to get fans back in the building in preseason and on October 24, the Thunder’s regular season home-opener. The reason for the momentum stems from the return to normalcy in the build-up to this season. The NBA Draft was held shortly after the NBA Finals, as usual, then young players got to test their skills at Summer League in Las Vegas. Over the last couple weeks, players have been in Oklahoma City for voluntary workouts, able to take advantage of all the amenities the Thunder has to offer. That freedom and ability to connect with one another has been a breath of fresh air and has given Thunder players a chance to thrive in their development regimen.



Positionless Roster

A look at the Thunder roster shows big men who can shoot and pass it, guards who are tall and physical and wings who are versatile. While veterans like Kenrich Williams said that the exact identity and style of play won’t be crystal clear until the games truly come, it is certain that the Thunder will have a positionless approach. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will of course playmake a ton for the Thunder throughout the year, but his selfless, team-first attitude means that fellow guards like Lu Dort, Ty Jerome, Théo Maledon and rookie Tre Mann will get their chances too.



It’s not just the guards who will keep defenses on their toes – wings like Bazley, Aleksej Pokuševski, Kenrich Williams and rookie Josh Giddey can all put the ball on the deck and get into the paint. Playing against closeouts, the Thunder’s perimeter players can get downhill and put pressure on the opposition. Meanwhile, the Thunder frontcourt will move the ball from side to side, battle in the paint and knock down shots to spread the defense. No matter who has the rock, all five players on the court will be able to make things happen for the Thunder this year.

Blank Slate Opportunity

Every player that comes into the organization, regardless of experience level or history, are given the same blank slate within the Thunder walls to define themselves without prior judgement. Players such as Isaiah Roby used that clean slate to showcase his versatility and playability on both ends of the floor. Newcomers such as Vit Krejčí, Derrick Favors and the four Thunder rookies all have the chance to establish their games within the Thunder system starting on Tuesday at Training Camp.



With the return of typical offseason activities such as Summer League and a full Training Camp, the Thunder coaching staff will have valuable touch points with each player in order to learn their games and craft their specific development plan. For players, that clean slate is an exciting opportunity to show what they’re capable of and what they’ve been working on throughout the offseason.



Training camp practices begin on Tuesday, so be sure to stay glued to okcthunder.com for full coverage of the team officially getting together on the floor for the first time. Also subscribe to the Thunder Basketball Universe podcast to listen to the Media Day live episode and for coverage of the team all season long.