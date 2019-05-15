Thunder to Dedicate New Court in Lawton

Oklahoma City, Wednesday, May 15, 2019 – The Oklahoma City Thunder, through a partnership with the Thunder Cares Foundation, will dedicate a new outdoor basketball court at Lee West Park on Friday, May 17 at 4 p.m., in Lawton, Oklahoma. The team will be bringing the Thunder game-day experience with appearances and performances from Rumble the Bison, Thunder Drummers, Thunder Girls and Raising Cane’s Storm Chasers. Thunder representatives will take part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony that will also include children from the community. The court marks the 24th built or refurbished by the Thunder Cares Foundation since 2009.

“We’re proud to dedicate this new Thunder court, which highlights our long-standing connection with the Lawton community that has continually shown our organization tremendous support,” said Thunder vice president of Community Relations, Christine Berney. “This new court is part of our commitment to health and fitness for kids in Lawton and we hope it inspires them to stay active and make healthy choices both on and off the court as we tip off summer.”

Following the dedication, Thunder Youth Basketball coaches will host a clinic on the new court with children from the community. The team will return to Lawton on Monday, July 1, to host a Hustle Camp with Thunder Youth Basketball. More details and registration information for the July 1 camp can be found at okcthunder.com/youthbasketball.

THUNDER CARES FOUNDATION COURT DEDICATION

WHO: Christine Berney, Thunder vice president of Community Relations, Mayor Stanley Booker and Parks and Recreation director, Jack Hanna. Thunder entertainers Rumble the Bison, Thunder Girls, Thunder Drummers and Storm Chasers and children from the community.

WHAT: The Thunder Cares Foundation will unveil a Thunder-themed basketball court at Lee West Park in Lawton, Oklahoma. Friday’s court dedication will be followed by a clinic for children hosted by Thunder Youth Basketball. The OG&E Thunder Bolt will also be on-site for the enjoyment of attendees.

WHEN: Friday, May 17, at 4 p.m.

WHERE: Lee West Park - SW 65th St., Lawton, OK 73505

ABOUT THE THUNDER CARES FOUNDATION: The Thunder Cares Foundation serves as the charitable arm of the Oklahoma City Thunder, raising and distributing funds to support the team’s community outreach programs. The Foundation has funded the refurbishment or building of 24 basketball courts throughout Oklahoma, including three courts outside Moore schools damaged or destroyed in the May 2013 tornado, as well as learning and activity rooms at the Oklahoma City Boys and Girls Club, the City Rescue Mission, SeeWorth Academy and Positive Tomorrows.