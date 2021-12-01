Vít Krejčí Recalled from Oklahoma City Blue

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 1, 2021 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has recalled guard Vít Krejčí from the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Krejčí has appeared in three games with the Thunder and totaled two points and three rebounds in nine minutes of game action. In his eight games (four starts) with the Blue, he averaged 5.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.38 steals in 22.9 minutes per game.