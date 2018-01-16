Thunder to Host Jr. NBA Skills Challenge

Oklahoma City, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 – The Oklahoma City Thunder today opened registration for its Jr. NBA Skills Challenge to be held Feb. 9-10. The event will take place at the Cox Convention Center from 6-10 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 9, and 8-10 a.m. and noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10.

The challenge will test the participants in their ability to dribble, shoot and rebound. The event will also feature appearances by the Raising Cane’s Storm Chasers and OG&E Thunder Bolt activities, which will include an interactive curriculum simulating NBA combine activities.

Participation for the Jr. NBA Skills Challenge is free and open to boys and girls under the age of 13. Each participant will receive a participation bib, Jr. NBA competition certificate and two tickets to the Oklahoma City Blue vs. Salt Lake City Stars game on Saturday, Feb. 10. Participants who qualify for regionals in Dallas will be announced at the Blue game that night. Competition date and time is based upon gender and age group.

The Jr. NBA Skills Challenge is a part of the NBA’s Fit Week initiative, which is the league’s comprehensive health and wellness platform that encourages the NBA family to “Be Active, Eat Healthy and Play Together” while promoting the values of the game through programs, events and products.

To view the Jr. NBA Skills Challenge overview, official rules, and register for the event, visit:https://www.nba.com/thunder/jrnbaskillschallenge

