Dakari Johnson Assigned to Oklahoma City Blue

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 16, 2018 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has assigned center Dakari Johnson to the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Johnson has appeared in one game with the Blue this season, posting a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds in 30 minutes against the Long Island Nets. In 19 games (five starts) with the Thunder this season, Johnson has averaged 2.6 points and 2.1 rebounds in 14.6 minutes per game.