Dakari Johnson Recalled From Oklahoma City Blue

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 13, 2018 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has recalled center Dakari Johnson from the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

During the Blue’s 121-110 victory yesterday over the Long Island Nets at the G League Showcase, Johnson posted a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds in 30 minutes of action.

In 19 games (five starts) with the Thunder this season, Johnson has averaged 2.6 points and 2.1 rebounds in 14.6 minutes per game.