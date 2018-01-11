Dakari Johnson Assigned to Oklahoma City Blue

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 11, 2018 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has assigned center Dakari Johnson to the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

In 19 games (five starts) with the Thunder this season, Johnson has averaged 2.6 points and 2.1 rebounds in 14.6 minutes per game.

He is expected to join the Blue at the NBA G League Showcase at the Hershey Center in Mississauga, Ontario.