Thunder Renews Partnership With Homeland

Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 2, 2019 – The Oklahoma City Thunder today announced the renewal of its partnership with Homeland Stores, a partner of the organization since the team’s inaugural season in 2008. The official grocery partner of the team, Homeland will continue to have a strong in-arena and community presence through its partnership with the Thunder.

“Renewing our partnership with Homeland shows not only a commitment to a longstanding, trusted partner, but a commitment to continue to improve the lives of Oklahomans,” said Will Syring, vice president of Corporate Partnerships for the Thunder. “Through our renewed partnership with Homeland, we’ll be able to work together to provide events and resources throughout Oklahoma and Kansas.”

Homeland has been partnering with the team to support multiple community relations initiatives including Homeland shopping sprees, in which the team provides a deserving Oklahoma family with groceries, the team’s annual turkey giveaway, which serves families during the holidays, and Thunder Fit Clinics, to promote health and wellness with kids of all ages. The continued partnership will elevate the Thunder and Homeland’s reach beyond Oklahoma City and extend throughout the state.

“As an employee-owned grocer with Oklahoma roots dating back to 1916, we understand the importance of supporting local,” said Marc Jones, President and CEO of Homeland. “We began our partnership with the Thunder eleven years ago and share the same interest in being good neighbors to the state we serve. We are proud to be the official grocery partner of the OKC Thunder for years to come!”

About Homeland Stores

Homeland is part of the HAC, Inc. grocery chain headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. As of 2019 HAC operates 74 grocery stores in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Georgia. HAC operates under multiple banners including Food World, Piggly Wiggly, Country Mart, United, Cash Saver and Homeland. Homeland is HAC’s largest banner as well as Oklahoma’s largest locally-owned grocery store chain with 29 locations statewide. Homeland has been 100% Employee Owned since 2011. The company traces its roots back to 1916 when the first United Supermarket was opened.

For more information, please visit http://www.homelandstores.com or www.facebook.com/HomelandGroceryStores.

