Thunder to Deliver an Assist for the Holidays

Oklahoma City, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2017 – The Oklahoma City Thunder will once again seek to make spirits bright across the community this holiday season with its 11th annual Holiday Assist, presented by Cox Communications.

“Thunder Holiday Assist is something we look forward to every year,” said Christine Berney, vice president of Community Relations for the Thunder. “It gives our players, coaches, staff, fans, and partners an opportunity to work together to share the joy of giving at this special time of year.”

This season, Holiday Assist will start with the Thunder Cares Food Drive, presented by Whataburger at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Friday, Nov. 8 and Nov. 23. Fans attending the Thunder games on Nov. 8 and Nov. 23 are asked to make a donation to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. While supplies last, all fans who donate will receive a coupon for free Whataburger. For every $5 donated, fans will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win a Thunder team-autographed basketball or free Whataburger for a year.

The 2018 Holiday Assist will continue on Nov. 11 with the Thunder’s Turkey giveaway in partnership with Homeland. Approximately 400 turkey dinners will be provided to military personnel and their families as a thank-you for their service on Veterans Day.

In a private event on Nov. 13, the team will host children from Positive Tomorrows for an early Thanksgiving holiday celebration. The whole roster will be on hand for the annual event to play carnival games and partake in arts and crafts.

The Thunder and Cox Communications will continue to present holiday events throughout the season, including an all-team holiday shopping spree for families in Sunbeam Family Services’ Grandparents Raising Grandchildren program and multiple Homeland shopping sprees for families in Oklahoma City. The Thunder Girls will continue a Thunder tradition by attending a kindergarten Christmas party to read “Polar Express.”

MEDIA NOTE: The Thunder will provide media with additional details for events that will be open to media only, watch for media advisories as the dates of those events approach.

