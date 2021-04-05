Thunder Signs Jaylen Hoard to Two-Way Contract

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 5, 2021 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed forward Jaylen Hoard to a Two-Way Contract, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Hoard (6-8, 216) appeared in all 15 games (three starts) with the Thunder’s NBA G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue this season, averaging 9.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 22.0 minutes per contest, shooting 49.1 percent from the field.

The French native spent the 2019-20 season as a two-way player for the Portland Trail Blazers where he appeared in 13 games and averaged 2.9 points and 2.5 rebounds in 7.9 minutes per game. On assignment with the Texas Legends, Hoard saw action in 24 games (four starts) and recorded averages of 16.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 27.6 minutes, shooting 51.8 percent from the floor.