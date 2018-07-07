Thunder Signs Jerami Grant to Multi-Year Contract

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 7, 2018 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed forward Jerami Grant to a multi-year contract, it was announced today by Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Grant appeared in 81 games (one start) for Oklahoma City during the 2017-18 season and averaged 8.4 points on a career-high 53.5 percent (244-456) shooting, 3.9 rebounds and 0.95 blocks in 20.3 minutes per game.

“We are thrilled to have Jerami continue his development and career with the Thunder,” said Presti. “Jerami's versatility and overall speed are an important aspect to our effort to evolve and build on our style of play going forward. We believe Jerami's best basketball is in front of him.”

Grant scored his 1,000th point in a Thunder uniform this past season on March 18 at Toronto, making him the fourth player in Oklahoma City history with 1,000 points and 100 blocks in his first 150 games.

Originally selected 39th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2014 NBA Draft, the Maryland native holds career averages of 7.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 21.9 minutes per contest.

