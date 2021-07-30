Thunder Drafts Josh Giddey, Tre Mann, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Aaron Wiggins in the 2021 NBA Draft

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 30, 2021 – The Oklahoma City Thunder selected guards Josh Giddey (sixth overall) and Tre Mann (18th overall) in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft and in the second round, guard Aaron Wiggins (55th overall), it was announced today by Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. The Thunder acquired the rights to forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, the 32nd overall pick, from the New York Knicks in exchange for the rights to the 34th and 36th picks. Oklahoma City also acquired two future first-round draft picks from the Houston Rockets (2022 via Detroit and 2023 via Washington) in exchange for the draft rights to Alperen Şengün, the 16th overall pick.



Giddey (6-8, 210) spent last season with the Adelaide 36ers of Australia’s National Basketball League. He appeared in 28 games and averaged 10.9 points, 7.6 assists, 7.3 rebounds and 1.14 steals in 32.1 minutes per game. Named 2020-21 NBL Rookie of the Year, Giddey led the league in assists, ranked sixth in rebounds and 10th in steals.



Mann (6-5, 190) spent two seasons with the Florida Gators, and as a sophomore, averaged 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists, while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc in 32.3 minutes per game. He ranked sixth in the SEC in assists, and free throw percentage (83.1) and was named to the 2020-21 All-SEC First Team by SEC coaches.



Robinson-Earl (6-9, 230) spent two seasons as a Villanova Wildcat and in his sophomore season, averaged 15.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 34.4 minutes per game. As a sophomore, he led Villanova in scoring and rebounding (second in the Big East).



Wiggins (6-6, 200) played three seasons at the University of Maryland, and in his final season averaged 14.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 33.1 minutes per game. He was an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention selection and was named the 2019-20 Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year.

