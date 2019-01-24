Dynamic, Consistent Play Leads Paul George to Be Named All-Star Starter

The dramatic game-winning three-pointers in Brooklyn and Philadelphia were the volcanic eruptions. Paul George’s hot-as-lava game has been bubbling all season long. On Thursday, the NBA and its fans recognized George’s consistent yet constantly sensational play during the first half of the 2018-19 season, naming him to be a Western Conference All-Star starter at this year’s celebratory weekend in Charlotte.

This is the third time in George’s career that he’s been named a starter in the annual February tradition when the NBA’s brightest share a stage, but the first time in the Western Conference and representing the Thunder.

Since the month of October, when he scored at least 20 points in every game through January, where he’s averaging nearly 29 points per game on 40 percent three-point shooting, George’s entire season has been extremely productive, at career levels. For the season, George is averaging career-highs in points (27.0), rebounds (7.9), steals (2.33) and made threes (3.4), while also holding the second-best +/- rating in the NBA (+9.7) during OKC’s 29-14 run after an 0-4 start to the season.

“I’m letting the game come to me, which is finding guys, trying to get other guys looks, just making the game easy for everybody,” George said of his all-around performance. “That’s when I’m at my best and that’s when the game comes easy and natural for me.”

Among NBA leaders, Paul George ranks eighth in scoring (27.0), second in steals (2.33), first in points off turnovers (5.0), first in loose balls recovered (2.3) and second in deflections (3.8). Despite playing with MVP – and Defensive Player of the Year – caliber numbers and rankings, George is only focused on the Thunder’s 29-18 record, and his ability to continue producing at the same level the rest of the way.

“(George) is very unique in a lot of ways. He’s not wrapped up in scoring or shots. He’s wrapped up in defense,” said Thunder Head Coach Billy Donovan. “He feels like on the perimeter defensively he can make a difference. There are things he does to blow up timing. He’ll see something happen and sees the angle to take to neutralize a guy.”

“The focus is coming out, trying to win, trying to get us in a good position going into playoffs,” forward Paul George added. “Only thing for me is to sustain this level and keep going at this rate.”

The stunning game-winner in Brooklyn came after the Thunder trailed by as many as 23 points in the third quarter. George ripped off 25 fourth quarter points, part of 47 total by the Thunder in the period and sank the game-winner on a top-of-the-key three-pointer on a side out of bounds play. The comeback was the largest in Thunder regular season history.

George earned his sixth-career Player of the Week honors and first with the Thunder for games played Dec. 17-23. On the week, George helped Oklahoma City to a 3-1 record behind averages of 35.3 points (second in the NBA), 11.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.50 steals, notching back-to-back 40-point games for the first time in his career. During this time, George also earned the best net rating in the league (19.5), scored the most points off opponent turnovers (7.5) and the second-most points on a fast break (7.8).

Just last weekend, George finished a game in a similar style, albeit with different circumstances. The Thunder had held a loose grip on the game against the 76ers for most of the afternoon, but in the fourth quarter a series of wild plays put the Thunder behind by two with just 6.9 seconds remaining. Again on a sideline out of bounds play, George set his man up and buried a three-pointer, plus the foul, to complete a four-point play and seal a crucial victory.

All season long, George has exhilarated Thunder fans and basketball-heads in general around the world with his performances. It’s no wonder that they want to see him front and center in Charlotte during the 2019 All-Star Game.