Paul George Named 2018 All-Star

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 27, 2018 – Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George was named a 2018 All-Star, it was announced today by the NBA.

George is slated to make his fifth All-Star appearance, joining teammate Russell Westbrook on Team LeBron, replacing New Orleans’ DeMarcus Cousins.

George is currently averaging 21.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.17 steals (ranks 2nd). In 46 games this season, he is averaging a career-best 42.0 percent from 3-point range on a career-high 7.3 3-point attempts per game. He ranks first in deflections (4.4) and third in loose balls recovered (1.7).

George is currently on pace to become the fifth player in NBA history to average 20.0 or more points on .420 percent 3-point shooting to go along with 2.00 or more steals per game (Stephen Curry, Michael Jordan, Hersey Hawkins and Larry Bird).

This season, George has helped Oklahoma City to a 29-20 record and the league’s longest active win streak at seven games.

