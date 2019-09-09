Second Round Results at the 2019 FIBA World Cup

The FIBA World Cup has come to an end for Italy and Germany, including Thunder players Danilo Gallinari and Dennis Schröder.

In the second-round group stage, Italy lost to Spain and beat Puerto Rico in the city of Wuhan, a city of 10 million residents in the middle of the country that is dissected by the Yangtze River. Meanwhile, Germany played in Shanghai, winning both of their games in the classification bracket, defeating Senegal and Canada.

Below is a breakdown of the final games played by both Thunder players:

September 6 – Italy 60, Spain 67

Recap: In a defensive grinder between two European forces, Italy and Spain both shot below 40 percent from the field and combined to hit just 10-of-43 three-point attempts. The squads were neck and neck at halftime, but the Spaniards pulled away late to defeat the Italians.

Thunder Stat Line: Gallinari scored 15 points on 5-for-9 shooting, including a 2-for-5 mark from three-point range while racking up 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals.

September 7 – Germany 89, Senegal 78

Recap: With just a three point lead in the third quarter, Germany needed a momentum play and got it from Schröder, who rushed in for an offensive rebound. Saving the ball in bounds and spinning in mid-air, Schröder passed the ball to a teammate right under the rim for a score. From there, the Germans were able to blow the game open to a double-digit lead.

Thunder Stat Line: Schröder scored 24 points on 8-for-14 shooting, including a 4-for-6 mark from the three-point line, in addition to 12 assists and 6 rebounds in the win.

Thunder Play of the Game: Schröder built up a head of steam and attacked with a right-to-left crossover dribble to leave his defender in the dust and carve out a wide0open lane to the rim.

September 8 – Italy 94, Puerto Rico 89 (OT)

Recap: Puerto Rico rallied back from down 4 with less than 30 seconds to go to force overtime, but in the extra period, Gallinari posted up on the right block and picked out a teammate, making the right pass out to the perimeter for an open jump shot, punishing a help side defender who cheated too far into the lane.

Thunder Stat Line: To go with 6 rebounds and 5 assists, Gallinari scored 22 points, aided by a 9-for-9 mark from the free throw line and 3-for-7 shooting from behind the arc.

Thunder Play of the Game: Gallinari posted up on the left block, bullied his way into the middle of the lane and powered up a layup plus the foul.

Postgame Quotes: “We knew we had to come out with a different attitude, a different intensity in the second half and I think we did a great job,” Gallinari said.

September 9 – Germany 82, Canada 76

Recap: Neither team shot well from the field, but the Germans outscored the Canadians by 12 points at the free throw line,

Thunder Stat Line: With 21 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists, Schröder nearly completed a triple-double, while also getting it done on defense with 3 steals.

Thunder Play of the Game: With 1:42 to go, Canada’s Cory Joseph cut Germany’s lead to three at just 74-71, but Schröder responded with a crucial driving layup that dropped with 1:30 remaining. The Germans’ lead never dipped below 4 the rest of the way.

--

After representing their home countries across the world in China, both players will eventually return to the United States for the start of Thunder training camp, which begins in just a few weeks.