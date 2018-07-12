Thunder Signs Raymond Felton

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 12, 2018 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed guard Raymond Felton, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Felton has appeared in 938 career games (659 starts), recording averages of 11.4 points, 5.4 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.21 steals in 30.3 minutes with Charlotte, New York, Denver, Portland, Dallas, the LA Clippers and most recently Oklahoma City. The 13-year NBA veteran ranks eighth among all active players with 5,044 assists and is one of 12 players in NBA history with at least 5,000 assists, 900 three-pointers and 200 blocks.

The Marion, S.C. native appeared in all 82 games (two starts) last season with the Thunder, and averaged 6.9 points, 2.5 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 16.6 minutes per contest.

Felton was selected fifth overall by Charlotte in the 2005 NBA Draft and was later named to the All-Rookie Second Team. Prior to entering the draft, he spent three years at North Carolina where he led the Tar Heels to the 2005 NCAA National Championship, was selected to the All-NCAA Tournament Team and received The Bob Cousy Award.